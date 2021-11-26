Disneyland Paris Shares First Look at 30th Anniversary Food and Merchandise

Disneyland Paris has shared a first look at some of the merchandise and food and beverage offerings coming to the park for their 30th anniversary celebration.

What’s Happening:

With only 100 days left to go before the kickoff of Disneyland Paris

The first look gave us a sneak peek at some new specialty Minnie Mouse ears that will be found, as well as a specialty Disneyland Paris Loungfly Bag.

The last glimpse we got was of a new chocolate item emblazoned with the 30th anniversary logo for the park, as well as a cocktail with the same insignia.

On April 12, 1992, Disneyland Paris (then known as Euro Disney) officially welcomed guests for the first time after years of imagination, planning and development to bring Walt Disney’s magical dream to life in Europe. Three decades later, the resort has continued to expand with new stories, characters and adventures, including beloved stories from Pixar, Star Wars Marvel

With a major milestone approaching, guests can anticipate more Magic on the horizon as Disneyland Paris kicks off the 30th Anniversary on March 6, 2022. This once-in-a-lifetime celebration of the resort’s enchanting past and exciting future will invite guests to enter a shining new era where they will dream bigger, laugh louder and smile wider.

During Destination D23 last weekend, a special presentation hosted by Disney Parks and Resorts Chairman invited Fans to enjoy a first look at how Main Street, U.S.A. and the Disney characters will be decked out for the celebration with a special focus on Mickey’s new 30th Anniversary look.

The newly refurbished Sleeping Beauty Castle will serve as an incredible backdrop for a new limited time show in the Hub, and the park will be bringing back some of Guests’ favorite classic shows and parades, such as “Disney Stars on Parade” and “Disney Illuminations” for the celebration.

D’Amaro also confirmed to an excited audience of fans that Avengers Campus