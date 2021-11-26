“GMA” Guest List: Mel Brooks, Cate Blanchett and More to Appear Week of November 29th

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for November 29th-December 4th. The show will welcome actors and authors who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, musicians and more.

GMA Guests for the Week of November 29th-December 4th:

Monday, November 29 Mel Brooks ( All About Me! ) Dick Lehr ( White Hot Hate ) Cyber Monday Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson

Tuesday, November 30 Ryan Shazier ( Walking Miracle ) Ariana DeBose ( West Side Story ) Jodi Picoult ( Wish You Were Here ) Mel Brooks ( All About Me! )

Wednesday, December 1 Rachel Zegler ( West Side Story )

Thursday, December 2 Cate Blanchett ( Nightmare Alley ) Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson GMA’s Rise and Shine tour of America: Nevada

Friday, December 3 Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson ESPN College GameDay Championship Conference Games preview

Saturday, December 4 Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson



