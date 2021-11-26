“GMA” Guest List: Mel Brooks, Cate Blanchett and More to Appear Week of November 29th

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for November 29th-December 4th. The show will welcome actors and authors who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.
- Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.
- The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, musicians and more.
- Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am EST), on the ABC Television Network.
GMA Guests for the Week of November 29th-December 4th:
- Monday, November 29
- Mel Brooks (All About Me!)
- Dick Lehr (White Hot Hate)
- Cyber Monday Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
- Tuesday, November 30
- Ryan Shazier (Walking Miracle)
- Ariana DeBose (West Side Story)
- Jodi Picoult (Wish You Were Here)
- Mel Brooks (All About Me!)
- Wednesday, December 1
- Rachel Zegler (West Side Story)
- Thursday, December 2
- Cate Blanchett (Nightmare Alley)
- Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
- GMA’s Rise and Shine tour of America: Nevada
- Friday, December 3
- Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
- ESPN College GameDay Championship Conference Games preview
- Saturday, December 4
- Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.