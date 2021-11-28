Online Exclusive “WandaVision” Inspired Bears Now Available at Build-A-Bear Workshop

The latest Marvel exclusive plush to come to the Build-A-Bear Workshop are inspired by the two main characters from WandaVision, Wanda Maximoff and Vision.

Now you can create your own Chaos Magic with the Wanda Maximoff Bear! Inspired by the popular series Marvel Studios' WandaVision, this powerful plush channels Wanda's Halloween costume with her red cape and matching crown included. Couple Wanda Inspired Bear with Vision Inspired Bear to make an epic gift set for fans and collectors!

The Wanda Maximoff bear retails for $35.00.

A physics-defying android has never been this adorable! Take flight alongside the powerful Vision with this action-packed collector's item. Inspired by the popular series Marvel Studios' WandaVision, this smiley synthezoid plush has red and green fur with his signature yellow cape, shorts and shoes included. Couple Vision Inspired Bear with Wanda Inspired Bear to make an epic gift set for fans and collectors!

The Vision bear also retails for $35.00.

About Build-A-Bear, Inc.

Build-A-Bear is a multi-generational global brand focused on “adding a little more heart to life” appealing to a wide array of consumer groups who enjoy the personal expression in making their own “furry friends” to celebrate and commemorate life moments.

Nearly 500 interactive brick-and-mortar retail locations provide guests of all ages in a hands-on entertaining experience, which often fosters a lasting and emotional brand connection.

Marvel Studios’ WandaVision can be streamed exclusively on Disney+.