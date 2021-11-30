Disney Channel Orders “Saturdays” to Series

According to Deadline, a new show called Saturdays has been ordered for the Disney Channel.
What’s Happening:
- Saturdays will be a roller-skating comedy series, from Black-ish star Marsai Martin and her Genius Entertainment, along with writer-executive producer Norman Vance Jr. (Girlfriends).
- The single-camera comedy, written by Vance, was ordered to pilot at the channel in March.
- It centers on Danielle Jalade’s character, Paris Johnson, who makes roller skating her lifestyle.
- She looks forward to the weekends because that’s when she can visit her happy place, Saturdays — a magically neon-lit wood floor roller-rink where the impossible seems to manifest. In this extraordinary place, Paris can spend time with her closest friends (the We-B-Girlz skate crew), arrange exhilarating choreography routines on wheels, clash with her rivals, traverse life with her DJ brother London and work on becoming a member of the skating elite at Saturday’s- a Golden, who is chosen by The Duchess, the mystical owner of the rink.
- Starring alongside Danielle Jalade are Omar Gooding (Family Time) as Cal Johnson, Golden Brooks (Girlfriends) as Deb Johnson, Jermaine Harris (The Map of Tiny Perfect Things) as London Johnson and Daria Johns (Nappily Ever After) as Simone.
What They’re Saying:
- Ayo Davis, president, Disney Branded Television said: “We’re thrilled to be in business with Marsai, Norman, Nicole, Joshua, and Carol in bringing this adventure to our viewers. We know that audiences will fall in love with Paris, her friends, and her family as they share in the love, laughter, and music in this fun-filled world of roller skating.”