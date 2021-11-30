New Trailer and Key Art Released for Hulu Original Documentary “Dead Asleep”

Hulu has released a new trailer and key art for their upcoming original documentary that explores the true story of a young man convicted of a murder that he committed – while sleepwalking – in Dead Asleep, set to debut on Hulu on December 16th.

What’s Happening:

Hulu has released a new trailer for their original documentary, Dead Asleep, as well as key art for the film, set to debut on Thursday, December 16th on Hulu.

In a ground-breaking new spin on the true-crime genre, the documentary film Dead Asleep, produced in association with Sky Crime, flips the traditional thriller narrative to explore a deeper and more troubling mystery: Did a remorseful Randy Herman Jr. really commit a brutal murder in his sleep, or was it a convenient cover story?

produced in association with Sky Crime, flips the traditional thriller narrative to explore a deeper and more troubling mystery: Did a remorseful Randy Herman Jr. really commit a brutal murder in his sleep, or was it a convenient cover story? Pulse Films has secured exclusive access to Herman and his family, the defense and prosecution attorneys, journalists who covered the case, forensic psychiatrists and world experts in violent parasomnia (sleep-walking) to give viewers an inside look at the shocking twists and turns of the controversial crime.

Dead Asleep is directed by award-winner Skye Borgman, who is also behind the critically acclaimed documentary Abducted In Plain Sight and recently worked with Pulse Films on their Oxygen special The Case Died With Her.

is directed by award-winner Skye Borgman, who is also behind the critically acclaimed documentary and recently worked with Pulse Films on their Oxygen special The Hulu Original Documentary Dead Asleep debuts on Hulu on December 16th.