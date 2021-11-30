New Trailer and Key Art Released for Hulu Original Documentary “Dead Asleep”

Hulu has released a new trailer and key art for their upcoming original documentary that explores the true story of a young man convicted of a murder that he committed – while sleepwalking – in Dead Asleep, set to debut on Hulu on December 16th.
What’s Happening:
- Hulu has released a new trailer for their original documentary, Dead Asleep, as well as key art for the film, set to debut on Thursday, December 16th on Hulu.
- In a ground-breaking new spin on the true-crime genre, the documentary film Dead Asleep, produced in association with Sky Crime, flips the traditional thriller narrative to explore a deeper and more troubling mystery: Did a remorseful Randy Herman Jr. really commit a brutal murder in his sleep, or was it a convenient cover story?
- Pulse Films has secured exclusive access to Herman and his family, the defense and prosecution attorneys, journalists who covered the case, forensic psychiatrists and world experts in violent parasomnia (sleep-walking) to give viewers an inside look at the shocking twists and turns of the controversial crime.
- Dead Asleep is directed by award-winner Skye Borgman, who is also behind the critically acclaimed documentary Abducted In Plain Sight and recently worked with Pulse Films on their Oxygen special The Case Died With Her.
- The Hulu Original Documentary Dead Asleep debuts on Hulu on December 16th.