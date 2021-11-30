“West Side Story” to Open at El Capitan Theatre December 10 with Fan Event on December 9

The legendary El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California will be hosting the theatrical run of Twentieth Century Studios’ West Side Story.
What’s Happening:
- West Side Story will be playing at the El Capitan Theatre from December 10th, 2021 through January 2nd, 2022 .
- Guests can see a display of costumes and take a picture at a West Side Story themed photo op.
- Daily showtimes for Twentieth Century Studios West Side Story December 10th through December 12th, 2021 are 11:30AM, 3:15PM, 7:00PM and 10:45PM.
- Daily showtimes December 13th through January 2nd, 2022 are 12:00PM, 3:45PM, and 7:30PM. Showtimes and dates are subject to change.
- The El Capitan’s usual Opening Night Fan Event takes place on Thursday, December 9th at 7:00PM. Guests will be among the first to see West Side Story, and each ticket includes one reserved seat, 64oz Popcorn Tub, one themed mocktail and one Souvenir Credential with Lanyard. Tickets for this special opportunity are $25.00 per person.
- D23 Gold Members who show their valid member card will receive a complimentary 64oz popcorn tub and a 20oz bottled beverage, and one West Side Story poster (while supplies last).
- Tickets are available now at ElCapitanTheatre.com.
About West Side Story:
- Directed by Academy Award winner Steven Spielberg, from a screenplay by Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winner Tony Kushner, West Side Story tells the classic tale of fierce rivalries and young love in 1957 New York City. This reimagining of the beloved musical stars Ansel Elgort (Tony); Ariana DeBose (Anita); David Alvarez (Bernardo); Mike Faist (Riff); Brian d’Arcy James (Officer Krupke); Corey Stoll (Lieutenant Schrank); Josh Andrés Rivera (Chino); with Rita Moreno (as Valentina, who owns the corner store in which Tony works); and introducing Rachel Zegler (Maria.) Moreno – one of only three artists to be honored with Academy, Emmy, Grammy, Tony and Peabody Awards – also serves as one of the film’s executive producers.
- West Side Story opens in theaters everywhere December 10th, 2021.