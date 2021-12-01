Marvel Takes Us Behind the Scenes of the LARPing Scene from “Hawkeye” in New Featurette

Who didn’t love seeing an Avenger take on civilians with foam swords? Marvel gives us a behind-the-scenes look at the LARPing scene from last week’s second episode of Hawkeye on Disney+ in a new featurette.

The new featurette features cast members Adelle Drahos (Missy), Clayton English (Grills) and of course Jeremy Renner, who once again plays Clint Barton.

Renner explains that having a grounded character like Hawkeye interacting with LARPers makes for a “really, really funny scene.”

Check out the full “Meet the LARPers” featurette below:

About Hawkeye:

Marvel Hawkeye is an original new series set in post-blip New York City where former Avenger Clint Barton aka Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) has a seemingly simple mission: get back to his family for Christmas. But when a threat from his past shows up, Hawkeye reluctantly teams up with Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), a 22-year-old skilled archer and his biggest fan, to unravel a criminal conspiracy. The series also features Vera Farmiga, Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, Zahn McClarnon, Brian d’Arcy James and newcomer Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez. Helmed by Rhys Thomas and directing duo Bert and Bertie, Hawkeye debuts exclusively on Disney+ on November 24, 2021.

You can Marvel’s Hawkeye on Disney+ now.