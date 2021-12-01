The Sword Master’s Future has Been Shattered in Today’s “Death of Doctor Strange: White Fox #1”

Marvel fans know Wednesdays are for comics and we got some great new issues today. One of those issues was “The Death of Doctor Strange: White Fox,” in which the Sword Master’s future has been shattered.

Marvel shared the image above teasing the events of The Death of Doctor Strange: White Fox,” which was released earlier today.

No further information was given with the image, but it appears the Sword Master will be the subject of a new comic in the near future.

“Death of Doctor Strange: White Fox #1” comes from writer Alyssa Wong with art by Andie Tong and Luciano Vecchio and colors by Arif Prianto.

You can check out “Death of Doctor Strange: White Fox #1” now. For more on this week’s comics, check out today’s episode of Marvel Time: