ABC News Announces Docuseries “Let the World See” That Will Air Alongside “Women of the Movement”

ABC News will debut a new limited docuseries titled Let the World See on Thursday, January 6th, on ABC following the premiere of the scripted series Women of the Movement.

What’s Happening:

ABC News just announced a documentary series that will accompany the new series Women of the Movement that documents the life of Mamie Till-Mobley.

that documents the life of Mamie Till-Mobley. Let The World See examines Ms. Mamie Till-Mobley’s fight to bring her son’s body home to Chicago and her decision to have an open-casket funeral for the public to see, which became a turning point for the civil rights movement.

examines Ms. Mamie Till-Mobley’s fight to bring her son’s body home to Chicago and her decision to have an open-casket funeral for the public to see, which became a turning point for the civil rights movement. The program will illustrate how the Till family has continued her legacy since her death in 2003, remaining active in the movement as the deaths of Trayvon Martin, George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and others sparked protests around the country.

Interviewees include family members of Emmett Till (Rev. Wheeler Parker, Ollie Gordon, Amos Smith, and Thelma Wright) and people involved in the events (Rev. Jesse Jackson, Lent Rice, Dan Wakefield, Betty Pearson).

Authors Angie Thomas (“The Hate U Give”), Christopher Benson (“Death of Innocence”), John Edgar Wideman (“Writing to Save a Life”) and Michael Eric Dyson (“Long Time Coming”) are also included, visiting the scene of the crime for a special reading of “Letter to Emmett Till.”

The three-part documentary series will air on consecutive Thursdays in January following new episodes of Women of the Movement .

. Let The World See was made in collaboration with the producorial team from Women of the Movement , which includes Shawn Carter and Roc Nation, Will Smith and Westbrook Studios, and Aaron Kaplan and Kapital Entertainment.

was made in collaboration with the producorial team from , which includes Shawn Carter and Roc Nation, Will Smith and Westbrook Studios, and Aaron Kaplan and Kapital Entertainment. GRAMMY-nominated producer Salaam Remi composes an original soundtrack for the docuseries.

ABC News also released a sneak peek of the documentary series, which can be seen below.