Go Behind-the-Scenes of ABC’s “Women of the Movement” in New Video Ahead of the January 6th Premiere

Television fans can get a first look at ABC’s upcoming limited series Women of the Movement through a new behind-the-scenes video.
What’s Happening:
- ABC’s Women of the Movement chronicles the story of Mamie Till-Mobley, the mother of Emmett Till whose brutal murder in 1955 drove her to speak out, kickstarting the modern civil rights movement.
- In a new behind-the-scenes preview released by ABC, viewers can meet the actors bringing the story to life.
- The cast includes:
- Adrienne Warren as Mamie Till-Mobley
- Tonya Pinkins as Alma Cartham
- Cedric Joe as Emmett Till
- Ray Fisher as Gene Mobley
- Glynn Turman as Mose Wright
- Chris Coy as J.W. Milam
- Carter Jenkins as Roy Bryant
- Julia McDermott as Carolyn Bryant
- Women of the Movement Premieres Thursday, Jan. 6, on ABC.
- The series was created by Marissa Jo Cerar, who also serves as executive producer and showrunner.
- Executive producers include Aaron Kaplan, Dana Honor and Michael Lohmann for Kapital Entertainment; Shawn Carter, Jay Brown and Tyran “Ty Ty” Smith for Roc Nation; Will Smith and James Lassiter for Westbrook; Rosanna Grace for Serendipity Group Inc.; Alex Foster and John Powers Middleton for Middleton Media Group; David Clark for Mazo Partners; and Gina Prince-Bythewood.
- Reverend Wheeler Parker Jr., Dr. Marvel Parker, Ms. Ollie Gordon and Christopher Benson serve as consultants for the series.
Alex joined the Laughing Place team in 2014 and has been a lifelong Disney fan. His main beats for LP are Disney-branded movies, TV shows, books, music and toys. He recently became a member of the Television Critics Association (TCA).