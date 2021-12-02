Hulu to Stream “Our America: Accomplices – The Story of Ady Barkan” on December 3rd

by | Dec 2, 2021 2:35 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , ,

The next documentary in ABC Owned Television Stations original series Our America, will tell the story of healthcare activist Ady Barkan who is living with ALS. The program is slated to premiere December 3rd on Hulu.

(via ABC)

What’s Happening:

  • ABC Owned Television Stations have announced the next edition of the Our America series will focus on healthcare activist Ady Barkan and the inequalities within American healthcare.
  • Coinciding with “International Day of Persons with Disabilities,” Our America: Accomplices – The Story of Ady Barkan will premiere Friday, December 3rd on Hulu.
  • Barkan will share his personal story of being diagnosed with ALS in 2016 and the challenges he’s faced not only from the disease, but also within the healthcare system. And he’s not alone. The special will explore how the complicated structure makes it difficult for disabled and senior communities to lead independent quality lives.

  • The half-hour show will further explore a new form of allyship that Barkan calls “accomplice ship” which encourages people to be modern-day “accomplices” to underrepresented communities.
  • Additionally, the program will look at his new film Not Going Quietly which dives deeper into his story and mission.
  • The special is narrated by Barkan via a Tobii Dynavox device —a special electronic tool that tracks his eye movement to type out words and read them.
  • Our America: Accomplices – The Story of Ady Barkan debuts December 3rd, on Hulu and will be available to stream on ABC-owned stations news apps.
  • Additionally, the special will air on Saturday, December 4th (10:30 pm) on ABC7/KABC-TV Los Angeles.

About Ady Barkan:

  • Barkan is an American lawyer and activist fighting for social rights for marginalized communities. Last year, he was named one of Time Magazine’s “Most Influential People of 2020.”  
  • After receiving a diagnosis of ALS, Barkan began to shed light on the inequities in the American healthcare system and co-founded the organization, Be A Hero.

What They’re Saying:

  • Ady Barkan: “'Accomplice ship’ requires working hand in hand with the most marginalized, underrepresented and excluded voices toward a world where everyone can live with dignity and [have] the basic resources they need to thrive.”
  • Executive producer Nzinga Blake: “Persons with disabilities are often communities that are ignored and excluded within the conversations of diversity and inclusion. Ady’s story and advocacy is an incredible reminder that people with disabilities can lead productive lives and be major contributors to society if given the resources and support to do so.”
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now
 
 
