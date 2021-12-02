Take a First Look at ABC’s New Sitcom “Abbott Elementary” in 2 New Videos

ABC just released two first look videos for the new sitcom Abbott Elementary ahead of the premiere on December 7th and the show’s regular timeslot on January 4th. What’s Happening: TV fans can get a first look at the new ABC sitcom Abbott Elementary through a new video released on the official ABC YouTube channel.

through a new video released on the official ABC YouTube channel. Abbott Elementary is a workplace comedy about teachers in the Philadelphia public school system who are determined to help their students succeed against the odds.

is a workplace comedy about teachers in the Philadelphia public school system who are determined to help their students succeed against the odds. The series was created by Quinta Brunson, who also stars as Janine Teagues.

Other cast members include Tyler James Williams as Gregory Eddie, Janelle James as Ava Coleman, Chris Perfetti as Jacob Hill, Lisa Ann Walter as Melissa Schemmenti and Sheryl Lee Ralph as Barbara Howard.

Abbott Elementary is co-produced by Warner Bros. Television and 20th Television for ABC.

Enjoy this sneak peek and don't miss your first chance to see the sitcom on Tuesday, December 7th at 9:30/8:30c, followed by its regular timeslot on Tuesdays at 9/8c starting January 4th. As a bonus, see the cast reflect on their favorite educators in this featurette.

