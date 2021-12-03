Planet Hollywood at Disney Springs Inducts Memorabilia from AEW Star and Former Employee QT Marshall

Planet Hollywood Disney Springs has added new memorabilia to its legendary collection of artifacts from film, TV, music and pop culture. Famed AEW star, QT Marshall had donated his autographed boots worn during the iconic AEW ALL OUT pay-per-view event in September 2021.

The boots were presented to the restaurant and put on display during a presentation ceremony yesterday.

Marshall was in attendance, sharing remarks about how personal this donation was to him as he worked at the famed restaurant for many years before starting his professional wrestling career.

From 2007 to 2014 he worked as a server and bartender, then quickly grew to become a corporate trainer for the brand and then was promoted to restaurant supervisor.

Fans joined in for photo opportunities and remarks from Marshall. Fresh off his action-packed match with wrestling legend CM Punk, Marshall was thrilled for this personal and professional accomplishment.

Marshall made his AEW debut in October 2019, is a 20-year industry veteran. He is the leader of the notorious faction “The Factory” at AEW and can be seen on “AEW: DYNAMITE” and “AEW: RAMPAGE” on Wednesdays and Fridays on TNT.

Beyond his role in the ring, Marshall serves as AEW’s Director of Creative Coordination, closely supporting elements of every live show with the executive leadership and operations teams.

Recently, Marshall had a recurring role on the hit TNT reality series, Rhodes to the Top .

. Marshall is also an owner and coach for the Nightmare Factory, a world-class pro wrestling training facility in the Atlanta area dedicated to the development of the next generation of wrestlers.

The Wrestler: A Q.T. Marshall Story, a documentary featuring Marshall, won the prestigious Best Documentary Award at the 2017 San Diego Comic Con Film Festival.

What they’re saying: