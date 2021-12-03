West Side Story Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Released Digitally A Week Before the Film’s Release

Hollywood Records has released the West Side Story Original Motion Picture Soundtrack on digital platforms a week ahead of the film’s release on December 20th.
- Steven Spielberg’s adaptation of West Side Story comes to theaters on December 10th from 20th Century Studios, but musical fans can hear the soundtrack now with the Hollywood Records digital and Dolby Atmos release.
- A physical CD release will follow on December 10th, the same day the film hits theaters, which includes liner notes from Oscar-winning composer John Williams, who serves as a music consultant on the film.
- A vinyl release is planned for February 2022 and will also include the liner notes from John Williams.
- The Original Motion Picture Soundtrack includes 21 songs arranged by David Newman and conducted by Gustavo Dudamel.
West Side Story Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Tracklist:
- “Prologue”
- “La Borinqueña (Sharks Version)” – Performed by David Alvarez, Sharks
- “Jet Song” – Performed by Mike Faist, Kyle Coffman, Kevin Csolak, John Michael Fiumara, Patrick Higgins
- “Something’s Coming” – Performed by Ansel Elgort
- “The Dance at the Gym: Blues, Promenade”
- “The Dance at the Gym: Mambo”
- “The Dance at the Gym: Cha-Cha, Meeting Scene, Jump”
- “Maria” – Performed by Ansel Elgort
- “Balcony Scene (Tonight)” – Performed by Rachel Zegler, Ansel Elgort
- “Transition to Scherzo / Scherzo”
- “America” – Performed by Ariana DeBose, David Alvarez, Ana Isabelle, Jennifer Florentino, Natalie Toro, Arianna Rosario, Ilda Mason, Jeanette Delgado, Annelise Cepero, Tanairi Sade Vazquez, Jamila Velazquez, Edriz E. Rosa Pérez, Melody Martí, Gaby Diaz, Juliette Feliciano, Isabella Ward, Maria Alexis Rodriguez, Yesenia Ayala, Gabriela M. Soto, Sebastian Serra, Julius Anthony Rubio, Ricardo A. Zayas, Yurel Echezarreta, Kelvin Delgado, Ricky Ubeda, Carlos Sánchez Falú, Adriel Flete, Jacob Guzman, Carlos E. Gonzalez, David Avilés Morales, Andrei Chagas, David Guzman
- “Gee, Officer Krupke” – Performed by Kevin Csolak, John Michael Fiumara, Jess LeProtto, Ben Cook, Kyle Allen, Myles Erlick, Patrick Higgins
- “One Hand, One Heart” – Performed by Ansel Elgort, Rachel Zegler
- “Cool” – Performed by Ansel Elgort, Mike Faist
- “Tonight (Quintet)” – Performed by Mike Faist, David Alvarez, Ariana DeBose, Ansel Elgort, Rachel Zegler, Jets, Sharks
- “TheRumble”
- “I Feel Pretty” – Performed by Rachel Zegler, Ana Isabelle, Ilda Mason, Annelise Cepero, Jamila Velazquez, Andréa Burns, Tanairi Sade Vazquez, Yassmin Alers
- “Somewhere” – Performed by Rita Moreno
- “A Boy Like That / I Have a Love” – Performed by Ariana DeBose, Rachel Zegler
- “Finale”
- “End Credits”