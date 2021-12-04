Disneyland Paris Virtual Walkthrough Now Available on Google Maps

If you’ve been wanting to take a walk around Disneyland Paris but can’t make the trip out to the park, you’re in luck. Google Maps now has a virtual walkthrough of the Disney park.

Disneyland Paris fans can now take a virtual walk through the park thanks to Google Maps.

As you can see above, a stroll down Main Street leads to a view of Mickey Mouse himself in front of a scrim-covered Le Château de la Belle au Bois dormant.

Several other characters can also be found on the virtual walk around the park, including Goofy near Big Thunder Mountain, Stormtroopers in front of Star Tours and Timon and Rafiki outside Restaurant Hakuna Matata.

You can take the virtual walk around Disneyland Paris yourself here