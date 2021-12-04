Sony Shares Exclusive Scene, New Poster for “Morbius”

There’s a lot going on in the Marvel Universe these days and that will soon include the introduction of a well-known vampire. Sony has shared a look at an exclusive scene as well as a brand new poster for their upcoming film Morbius, based on the Marvel character.

The new poster, seen above, features the face of Michael Morbius with half being human and the other half vampire.

The new scene mirrors that sentiment as we get to see Morbius make his vampiric transformation, seemingly for the first time, before attacking a team of guards.

Check out the exclusive scene below:

About Morbius: