Sony Shares Exclusive Scene, New Poster for “Morbius”

There’s a lot going on in the Marvel Universe these days and that will soon include the introduction of a well-known vampire. Sony has shared a look at an exclusive scene as well as a brand new poster for their upcoming film Morbius, based on the Marvel character.
- The new poster, seen above, features the face of Michael Morbius with half being human and the other half vampire.
- The new scene mirrors that sentiment as we get to see Morbius make his vampiric transformation, seemingly for the first time, before attacking a team of guards.
- Check out the exclusive scene below:
About Morbius:
- One of the most compelling and conflicted characters in Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters comes to the big screen as Oscar winner Jared Leto transforms into the enigmatic antihero Michael Morbius. Dangerously ill with a rare blood disorder and determined to save others suffering his same fate, Dr. Morbius attempts a desperate gamble. While at first it seems to be a radical success, a darkness inside him is unleashed. Will good override evil – or will Morbius succumb to his mysterious new urges?
- Morbius will be directed by Daniel Espinosa with the screen story and screenplay coming from Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless.
- Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Lucas Foster are producers with Louise Rosner, Emma Ludbrook serving as executive producers.
- Sony’s Morbius is currently set to hit theaters on January 28 2022.