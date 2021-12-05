shopDisney’s 12 Days of Magical Deals Kicks Off with 40% Off Holiday Favorites

12 Days of Magical Deals is back on shopDisney, with special discounts on categorized merchandise each day! The event runs December 5th-16th and the kick-off discount is on Holiday Favorites. Ornaments, apparel, home decor, and even a few toys are included in today’s limited-time deals, with prices discounted by up to 40% off. Take a look and see if the perfect item is on sale from your holiday shopping list, or maybe treat yourself for a change.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Clothing – Family Pajamas and Lounge Wear

Donald Duck, Chip 'n Dale Holiday Pullover Sweatshirt for Adults | shopDisney

Donald Duck Holiday Lounge Pants for Adults | shopDisney

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Holiday Pullover Sweatshirt for Women | shopDisney

Minnie Mouse Holiday Lounge Pants for Women | shopDisney

Chip 'n Dale Holiday Pullover Sweatshirt for Kids | shopDisney

Chip 'n Dale Holiday Lounge Pants for Kids | shopDisney

Mickey Mouse Holiday Plaid Flannel Lounge Pants for Men | shopDisney

Minnie Mouse Holiday Plaid Flannel Nightshirt for Women | shopDisney

Mickey Mouse Holiday Plaid Flannel Pajamas for Kids | shopDisney

Minnie Mouse Holiday Plaid Flannel Nightshirt for Girls | shopDisney

Pluto Holiday Plaid Flannel Shirt for Dogs | shopDisney

Clothing – Matching Family Outfits

Mickey Mouse Holiday Sweatshirt for Adults | shopDisney

Mickey Mouse Sequined Holiday Tee for Women | shopDisney

Mickey Mouse Holiday Sweatshirt for Kids | shopDisney

Mickey Mouse Quilted Santa Hat for Adults | shopDisney

Clothing – Spirit Jerseys

Mickey Mouse and Friends ''Snow Much Fun'' Spirit Jersey for Adults | shopDisney

Mickey Mouse and Friends ''Merry Christmas'' Spirit Jersey for Kids | shopDisney

Mickey Mouse and Friends ''Merry Christmas'' Sweater by Spirit Jersey for Kids | shopDisney

Clothing – Women

Mickey Mouse ''On Holiday'' Tee for Women | shopDisney

Minnie Mouse ''Merry'' Top for Adults | shopDisney

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Holiday Denim Shirt for Adults | shopDisney

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Holiday Denim Jogger Pants for Adults | shopDisney

Mickey Mouse Holiday Pullover Hoodie for Women | shopDisney

Mickey Mouse Holiday Joggers for Women | shopDisney

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Holiday Fashion Top for Women | shopDisney

Minnie Mouse Holiday Ear Headband with Bow – Cranberry Red | shopDisney

Clothing – Girls

Minnie Mouse and Friends Holiday Nightshirt for Girls | shopDisney

Minnie Mouse ''Joy'' Holiday Fashion Top for Girls | shopDisney

Mickey Mouse Icon Holiday Plaid Knit Top and Skirt Set for Kids | shopDisney

Mickey Mouse Holiday Dress for Girls | shopDisney

Mickey Mouse Adaptive Holiday Dress for Girls | shopDisney

Mickey Mouse Holiday Coat for Kids | shopDisney

Minnie Mouse Holiday Light-Up Hair Bow | shopDisney

Clothing – Boys

Mickey Mouse Holiday Long Sleeve Plaid Flannel Shirt for Kids | shopDisney

Mickey Mouse Holiday Adaptive Woven Shirt for Boys | shopDisney

Mickey Mouse ''Merry Christmas'' T-Shirt for Kids | shopDisney

Mickey Mouse and Friends Holiday Socks for Kids | shopDisney

Clothing – Baby

Mickey and Minnie Mouse ''My First Christmas'' Sleeper and Hat Set for Baby | shopDisney

Mickey Mouse and Friends Holiday PJ PALS for Baby | shopDisney

Mickey Mouse Holiday Dress for Baby | shopDisney

Mickey Mouse Holiday Woven Shirt for Baby | shopDisney

Ornaments

The Mandalorian and the Child Speeder Bike Ornament – Star Wars: The Mandalorian | shopDisney

Up House Sketchbook Ornament | shopDisney

Pocahontas Fairytale Moments Sketchbook Ornament | shopDisney

Monsters, Inc. Legacy Sketchbook Ornament – 20th Anniversary | shopDisney

Winnie the Pooh and the Honey Tree Legacy Sketchbook Ornament – 55th Anniversary – Limited Release | shopDisney

WALL•E and E.V.E. Figural Ornament | shopDisney

Cheshire Cat Light-Up Living Magic Sketchbook Ornament – Alice in Wonderland | shopDisney

The Fox and the Hound Legacy Sketchbook Ornament – 40th Anniversary – Limited Release | shopDisney

Dumbo Legacy Sketchbook Ornament – 80th Anniversary – Limited Release | shopDisney

Moana Fairytale Moments Sketchbook Ornament | shopDisney

Winnie the Pooh and Pals Sketchbook Ornament | shopDisney

Mary Poppins and Bert Singing Living Magic Sketchbook Ornament | shopDisney

Genie Sketchbook Ornament – Aladdin | shopDisney

Baymax Figural Ornament – Big Hero 6 | shopDisney

Ariel and Friends Fairytale Moments Sketchbook Ornament – The Little Mermaid | shopDisney

Alice in Wonderland Legacy Sketchbook Ornament – 70th Anniversary – Limited Release | shopDisney

Flounder and Scuttle Sketchbook Ornament – The Little Mermaid | shopDisney

Cars Legacy Sketchbook Ornament – 15th Anniversary – Limited Release | shopDisney

The Great Mouse Detective Legacy Sketchbook Ornament – 35th Anniversary – Limited Release | shopDisney

Jiminy Cricket Sketchbook Ornament – Pinocchio | shopDisney

Bernard and Miss Bianca Sketchbook Ornament – The Rescuers | shopDisney

101 Dalmatians Legacy Sketchbook Ornament – 60th Anniversary – Limited Release | shopDisney

Carl and Ellie Wedding Sketchbook Ornament – Up | shopDisney

Ursula and Ariel Singing Living Magic Sketchbook Ornament – The Little Mermaid | shopDisney

The Hunchback of Notre Dame Legacy Sketchbook Ornament – 25th Anniversary – Limited Release | shopDisney

Cinderella Fairytale Moments Sketchbook Ornament | shopDisney

Tinker Bell Clip-On Sketchbook Ornament Set – Peter Pan | shopDisney

Snow White Fairytale Moments Sketchbook Ornament | shopDisney

Raya Sketchbook Ornament – Raya and the Last Dragon | shopDisney

Fantasia Sketchbook Ornament | shopDisney

Rapunzel Fairytale Moments Sketchbook Ornament – Tangled | shopDisney

Aurora Fairytale Moments Sketchbook Ornament – Sleeping Beauty | shopDisney

Elsa and Nokk Fairytale Moments Sketchbook Ornament – Frozen 2 | shopDisney

Mulan Fairytale Moments Sketchbook Ornament | shopDisney

Pinocchio Glass Globe Sketchbook Ornament | shopDisney

Jasmine Fairytale Moments Sketchbook Ornament – Aladdin | shopDisney

Tiana Fairytale Moments Sketchbook Ornament – The Princess and the Frog | shopDisney

Elsa Singing Living Magic Sketchbook Ornament – Frozen 2 | shopDisney

Anna Fairytale Moments Sketchbook Ornament – Frozen 2 | shopDisney

The Reluctant Dragon Legacy Sketchbook Ornament – 80th Anniversary – Limited Release | shopDisney

Merida Fairytale Moments Sketchbook Ornament – Brave | shopDisney

Snow White Musical Living Magic Sketchbook Ornament | shopDisney

Atlantis Legacy Sketchbook Ornament – 20th Anniversary – Limited Release | shopDisney

Home Decor

Mickey Mouse and Friends Holiday Tree Skirt – Personalized | shopDisney

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Light-Up Tree Topper | shopDisney

Santa Mickey Mouse and Friends Wooden Light-Up Holiday Tree | shopDisney

Santa Mickey Mouse and Friends ''Merriest Wishes'' Wood Figure | shopDisney

Minnie Mouse Gingerbread Scented Plush – 12'' | shopDisney

Jack Skellington Holiday Wreath – The Nightmare Before Christmas | shopDisney

Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas Fleece Throw | shopDisney

Oogie Boogie Stocking – The Nightmare Before Christmas | shopDisney

Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas Trinket Jar Set | shopDisney

The Haunted Mansion Throw Blanket | shopDisney

The Haunted Mansion Water Globe | shopDisney