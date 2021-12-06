Disneyland After Dark Events Announced for 2022, Including Sweethearts’ Nite, Villains Nite, and Star Wars Nite

by | Dec 6, 2021 9:34 AM Pacific Time

Remember Disneyland After Dark? Well, the themed hard-ticket events will be making a comeback in 2022.

What’s Happening:

  • The Disney Parks Blog has announced that the Disneyland Resort will be hosting three Disneyland After Dark events in 2022.
  • These include:
  • Each of these events are separately ticketed and take place after the park’s regular operating hours.
  • Beyond the reduced attraction wait times, Disneyland After Dark events also feature special entertainment, unique themes, and more.
  • Additionally, event attendees receive commemorative keepsakes as well as unlimited Disney PhotoPass.
  • For guests who had tickets to canceled Disneyland After Dark events in 2020, see the “Good to Know” section below for more information on ticket exchanges.

Disneyland After Dark: Sweethearts’ Nite

  • Held on five separate nights throughout February, these celebrations of Valentine’s Day will feature:
    • A special themed fireworks show
    • A jazz ensemble aboard the Mark Twain Riverboat, plus other live entertainment, including a Royal Ball and a dance party with a DJ
    • Disney couples
    • Fun photo opportunities
    • Entry to Disneyland Park at 5 p.m. (no theme park reservation required)
  • Events run from 8 p.m. to Midnight
  • Tickets start at $114 per person
  • Tickets for Disneyland After Dark: Sweethearts’ Nite will go on sale December 9, 2021, no earlier than noon PT.

Disneyland After Dark: Villains Nite

  • These mischievous events will take place two evenings in March at Disney California Adventure.
  • Offerings include:
    • The Cauldron, a cunningly-crafted cabaret featuring a cast of villainous virtuosos showing off their talents through song and dance
    • Ursula’s Seaside Sing-a-long
    • The Underworld Dance Party
    • Photo ops and villains sightings
    • Entry to Disney California Adventure at 5 p.m. (no theme park reservation required)
  • Events run from 8 p.m. to Midnight
  • Tickets start at $119 per person
  • Tickets for Disneyland After Dark: Villains Nite will go on sale January 11, 2022, no earlier than noon PT.

Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite

  • Finally, Star Wars Nite will be held on three May nights (including May the 4th) at Disneyland Park.
  • These celebrations include:
    • A Star Wars-themed fireworks show
    • March of the First Order
    • A Galactic dance park
    • Star Wars-themed attractions, usually with shorter wait times
    • Star Wars-themed eats and treats, merchandise, photo opportunities, and more
    • Admission to Disneyland park starting at 6 p.m. (no theme park reservation required)
  • Events run from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.
  • Tickets start at $134 per person
  • Tickets for Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite will go on sale January 11, 2022, no earlier than noon PT.

Good to Know:

  • If you previously purchased a ticket for the 2020 Disneyland After Dark: Villains Nite or  Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite events, you can exchange your 2020 event ticket(s) to one of the nights of the new event of the same theme (e.g., exchange 2020 Villains Nite ticket for ticket to Villains Nite on March 8 or 10, 2022, or exchange 2020 Star Wars Nite ticket for ticket to Star Wars Nite on May 3 or 4, 2022, respectively) anytime from today through January 8, 2022.
  • An exchange for a 2020 Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite ticket for a ticket to the May 27, 2022, Star Wars Nite can be made, but with an additional fee equal to the difference in price of the 2020 and 2022 tickets.
  • Visit Disneyland.com/ExtrasUpdates for more information. Simply call Guest Information Ticket Sales at (714) 300-7807 by Jan. 8, 2022, to make that exchange. Disneyland After Dark tickets purchased in 2020 will not be valid for admission to any event and must be exchanged to participate in an event.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
 
 
