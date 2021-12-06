New Webseries from Disneyland Paris Starts With Focus on Indiana Jones Et Le Temple Du Peril

Indiana Jones et le Temple du Peril at Disneyland Paris is the first focus of a series of videos from the park that take a closer look at the attractions by the people who know them best… the Cast Members!

What’s Happening:

“Embarquement Immediat” is a brand new webseries from Disneyland Paris

Joining us inside the vehicle is a cast member from at or around that attraction who knows all the secrets and shares them on camera. Today, the park has shared a ride aboard Indiana Jones and the Temple of Peril with Adventureland Merchandise Hostess Claire, who tells us more information about the foreboding temple.

The video is shared almost entirely in French. If you don’t speak the language, turn on the captioning in English and all the information Claire has to share is ready to go!

While we jump aboard, Claire shares some information about Indiana Jones et le Temple du Peril, sharing that her store, the Indiana Jones Adventure Outpost, is themed to be the suppliers of the campsites for the dig that is surrounding the temple.

She also explains that the attraction is inspired by the mine cart chase scene in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, but their temple proper was inspired by the Vidyashankara Indian Temple, which is perfect to house the attraction’s signature element.

but their temple proper was inspired by the Vidyashankara Indian Temple, which is perfect to house the attraction’s signature element. Claire shares that back when the attraction opened in 1993, it was the first attraction in any Disney theme park on the globe to include a loop and invert guests upside down.

She also points out that one of her favorite things about the attraction are the many Jeeps that rest outside of the attraction, pointing out they have an authentic feel to them.