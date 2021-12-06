ESPN+ Announces Expanded and Extended Coverage of PGA Tour Starting in January

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ is set to launch next month, and will feature four new streaming feeds that more than triples the amount of live coverage to over 4,300 hours exclusive to the streaming service.

What’s Happening:

ESPN+ and PGA Tour have announced details for the inaugural season of PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ , with extended and expanded coverage that more than triples the total coverage – adding more than 3,200 new hours of live streaming available for a total of more than 4,300 exclusive hours. All PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ coverage will be available to ESPN+’s more than 17.1 million subscribers.

The weekly PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will increase from approximately 85 people to more than 210, with 16 cameras on the course, and a 15-person talent crew calling the action across the four channels. The expanded talent roster is still being finalized and will include current studio hosts John Swantek, Jonathan Coachman, Lisa Cornwell and Ned Michaels and on-course analysts Christina Kim, Karen Stupples, Mark Immelman, Chantel McCabe, Mark Wilson, Stuart Appleby and Michael Collins.

Golf programming on ESPN+ also includes The Masters (115 hours of live coverage, plus 50 hours of The Masters Films from 1960-2020), The PGA Championship (200 hours of live coverage, plus 30 hours of library and classic programming), as well as the original series America’s Caddie with Michael Collins, which will return in 2022 with new episodes throughout the PGA TOUR season.

What They’re Saying:

Burke Magnus, President, Programming and Original Entertainment, ESPN : “The start of the PGA TOUR in 2022 will tee off a new and exciting opportunity for fans to watch the best golfers in the world. The new and expanded PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ is an incredible offering for golf fans – with more than three times the coverage from last season, while also bringing them access to thousands of other sporting events and original programming, all for $6.99 per month.”

