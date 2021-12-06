Universal Orlando Passholder Facebook Group to Hold Live Chat with The Grinch

He’s a mean one, but he is willing to take some time out of his day to speak with Universal Orlando Passholders tomorrow. That’s right, the Grinch himself will hold a live video on the Universal Orlando Passholder Facebook group tomorrow.

The live stream will be held at 6:30 PM ET in the Universal Orlando Passholder Facebook group

The Grinch is a centerpiece of Universal Orlando’s Holiday celebration with the The Grinchmas Wholiday Spectacular.

You never know what the grinch is going to do when you put him in front of a camera, but you can bet it’s going to be fun.

More on Holidays at Universal Orlando Resort:

Holidays at Universal Orlando also include all-new offerings and the return of fan-favorite experiences, from themed food and beverage items, to a glittering Holiday Tribute Store, joyous musical performances by the best-selling holiday artist of all time, Mannheim Steamroller, and so much more.

Guests can enjoy an incredible selection of new and returning holiday menu items across Universal Orlando, including: Nutella Cheesecake Reindeer Pop: This all-new reindeer-themed cheesecake pop is rich with smooth Nutella and garnished with candied hazelnuts – available at Croissant Moon Bakery, located at Universal’s Islands of Adventure Hot Chocolate Bomb: Back by popular demand, this epic hot chocolate bomb ornament is full of marshmallows and heartwarming cheer for guests to enjoy at TODAY Cafe, located at Universal Studios Florida. And this year, guests can try a new Grinch-themed hot chocolate bomb – filled with marshmallows and red-candied hearts – at Hop on Pop Ice Cream Shop at Universal’s Islands of Adventure Vegan Brownie: Guests looking for a vegan sweet treat can delight in a classic holiday dessert colorfully decorated with frosting and other spirited embellishments – available in San Francisco at Universal Studios Florida or Croissant Moon Bakery at Universal’s Islands of Adventure

The return of the Holiday Tribute Store in Universal Studios Florida invites guests to shop for the perfect holiday gift and enjoy seasonal menu items throughout four incredibly immersive rooms.

Guests can also stop by the Holiday Tribute Store – and other merchandise locations within the theme parks and Universal CityWalk – to purchase a Holiday Tree Hunt brochure outlining the locations of 15 brilliantly designed trees and collect an exclusive Holiday Tree Hunt ornament to commemorate the experience.

The best-selling holiday artist of all time, Mannheim Steamroller, returns to Universal Studios Florida to fill the air with the sounds of the season. Guests can enjoy live performances at the Music Plaza Stage on December 4th, 5th, 11th and 12th.

Those planning to do everything in one go can also check out the Holiday Tour