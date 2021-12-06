“X-Men Unlimited #13” Infinity Comic Now Available in Marvel Unlimited, Kicks Off “X-Men: Paradise Lost” Arc

The fan-favorite Marvel Unlimited anthology series is back! “X-Men Unlimited” returned today in the exclusive Infinity Comic format. “X-Men Unlimited #13” kicks off the “X-Men: Paradise Lost” arc, an 8-part storyline set within current Krakoan continuity. Writer Fabian Nicieza teams with artist Matt Horak for X-Men Unlimited’s latest saga! Read the first part of “X-Men: Paradise Lost” in the Marvel Unlimited app now, and read new chapters weekly every Monday.

The nation of Krakoa may be made up of 99.9% mutants, but not every problem is one an X-Gene is perfectly fit to handle. Thankfully, they still have friends out there in the larger world they can call on… friends like the Unstoppable Juggernaut. Oh, and Deadpool, if you can call him a friend. What they’re saying: Artist Matt Horak: “It's a very different style of storytelling that took some getting used to, but once I figured some things out I had a lot of fun! Being able to create long scrolling sequences that wouldn't be possible on a page was really exciting. There's an awesome new villain that was an absolute treat to design. It's a new spin on a classic bad guy that involved referencing a ton of obscure corners of the Marvel Universe.” The creative team: Writer: Fabian Nicieza

Artist: Matt Horak

