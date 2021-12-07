Preview of All of the Festival Booths Coming to EPCOT’s International Festival of the Arts 2022

Disney shared a post on their official website previewing the booths yet to come to the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts for 2022!

The sixth annual International Festival of the Arts at EPCOT is just around the corner! Beginning January 14th and running through February 21, 2022 get ready to eat, drink and enjoy art located all throughout World Showcase and World Discovery. The festival will have 15 booths (including one brand new booth for 2022!) located throughout the park along with a handful of additional locations offering specialty food and drinks for the festival!

The Artist's Table – The American Adventure “Treat your taste buds to delectable dishes like beef Wellington or pan-seared scallops. Pair your dish with beer or a glass of wine.”

The Craftsman’s Courtyard – NEW! – Near Disney Traders “Enjoy savory seafood and refreshing salads, inspired by one of the many hubs of the Arts and Crafts movement: the coast of California.”

Deco Delights – Near Port of Entry “Satisfy your sweet tooth with sleek desserts inspired by Art Deco, from the gilded glamor of the roaring 20’s to the bright pastels of Miami Beach.”

The Deconstructed Dish – Near Port of Entry “Rediscover your favorite dishes fragmented and presented as never before—like a BLT, French onion soup and key lime pie.”

The Donut Box – Near Test Track “Sweeten your day with delicious donuts, which pair wonderfully with a glass of rosé or a coffee cocktail.”

El Artista Hambriento – Mexico “Delight in classic Mexican fare that’s sure to satisfy artists of any age. Highlights include carne asada and chocolate tacos.”

Goshiki – Japan “Celebrate the Japanese culinary arts with delectable dishes featuring ‘the 5 colors’ of Japanese cuisine. Highlights include sushi donuts and sake.”

Gourmet Landscapes – Canada “Savor stunning dishes artfully composed with the finest ingredients that have been farmed and foraged from the land. Enjoy wild mushroom risotto, beet carpaccio and other farm-fresh delights.”

L'Art de la Cuisine Francaise – France “Discover delicious French treats and baked goods, from savory to sweet—including a black winter truffle croissant and warm brie in a bread bowl. Pair your dish with a French wine or frozen martini.”

L'Arte di Mangiare – Italy “Indulge in Baroque cuisine, prepared with rich color and dramatic flavor. This food studio serves up arancini, ravioli and more.”

The Painted Panda – China “Enjoy decorative cuisine inspired by magnificent Chinese art, like General Tso’s chicken shumai or the char siu pork buns. Plus, enjoy refreshing beverages like bubble tea and Chinese-inspired cocktails.”

Pastoral Palate – Germany “Help yourself to hearty dishes inspired by the rustic settings where Bavarian Folk Art was painted. Indulge in wild boar cassoulet, a red wine-braised beef short rib and more.”

Pop Eats – Near Port of Entry “Delight in mouthwatering masterpieces inspired by the most captivating Pop Art of the 20th century. Highlights include the colorful almond frangipane cake and the ever-popular Pop’t Art—a sugar cookie with a twist. Plus, enjoy savory dishes like tomato soup with grilled cheese.”

Tangierine Café: Flavors of the Medina – Morocco “Take your taste buds on a Moroccan adventure as you enjoy delectable dishes like grilled kebabs, almond phyllo pockets and more. Pair your dish with a flavorful hard cider or the chai tea mint mimosa.”

Vibrante & Vívido: Encanto “Feast on authentic Colombian cuisine inspired by the Disney animated film Encanto—like spicy ajiaco soup or a house-made empanada with chorizo.”

Additional Locations – “Delight your appetite with mouthwatering morsels, nibbles and noshes from these year-round food stops—each offering special menu items in addition to the regular menu.” Refreshment Port: “Serving poutine, the Artist Palette Jumbo Chocolate Chip Cookie and refreshing beverages” Refreshment Outpost: “Serving plant-based bratwurst, the Artist Palette Jumbo Chocolate Chip Cookie and the Playalinda Brewing Company Blue Raspberry Blonde.” Funnel Cake: “Serving a specialty funnel cake” Joffrey's Coffee & Tea Company (all 4 in-park locations): “Serving a unique, art-inspired cold-brew beverage at each location.”

