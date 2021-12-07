Hawkeye “Little Golden Book” Now Available to Pre-Order

Fans of Marvel’s Hawkeye can now pre-order an upcoming Little Golden Book coming out on January 4, 2022.

What’s Happening:

Disney has revealed a new Little Golden Book coming early next year featuring Hawkeye and Kate Bishop.

The Little Golden Book is now available to pre-order for $5.99.

More on Hawkeye:

Hawkeye is now streaming on Disney+

Book Description:

“Meet Marvel’s ace marksman with a bow and arrow Hawkeye! Boys and girls ages 2-5 will love this action-packed Little Golden Book as they learn about the Hawkeye’s amazing arsenal of arrows as he fights side-by-side with his friends in Avengers against their greatest foes.”