Hawkeye “Little Golden Book” Now Available to Pre-Order

Fans of Marvel’s Hawkeye can now pre-order an upcoming Little Golden Book coming out on January 4, 2022.
What’s Happening:
- Disney has revealed a new Little Golden Book coming early next year featuring Hawkeye and Kate Bishop.
- The Little Golden Book is now available to pre-order for $5.99.
More on Hawkeye:
- Marvel Studios’ Hawkeye is an original new series set in post-blip New York City where former Avenger Clint Barton aka Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) has a seemingly simple mission: get back to his family for Christmas. But when a threat from his past shows up, Hawkeye reluctantly teams up with Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), a 22-year-old skilled archer and his biggest fan, to unravel a criminal conspiracy. The series also features Vera Farmiga, Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, Zahn McClarnon, Brian d’Arcy James and newcomer Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez. Helmed by Rhys Thomas and directing duo Bert and Bertie.
- Hawkeye is now streaming on Disney+.
Book Description:
- “Meet Marvel’s ace marksman with a bow and arrow Hawkeye! Boys and girls ages 2-5 will love this action-packed Little Golden Book as they learn about the Hawkeye’s amazing arsenal of arrows as he fights side-by-side with his friends in Avengers against their greatest foes.”