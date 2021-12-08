Assemble Your Own Avengers Squad with WOW! PODS Now Available on Amazon

The Avengers can assemble in a whole new way with WOW! PODS light up bobble head action figures, available now on amazon.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

WOW! PODS have released a fun spin on collectible figures that features your favorite avengers in a small, light-up hexagonal POD that you can link together to create an awesome display of your Avengers squad.

WOW! PODS connect in a number of different ways so that you can make your own unique light displays across your wall, shelf, table or window ledge.

To light up your figure, move your hand in front of the POD to reveal hidden icons at the back of the WOW! POD. The light switches off automatically after 30 seconds.

=WOW! PODS Avengers Collection – Captain America | Superhero Light-Up Bobble-Head Figure