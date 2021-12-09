A Mutant Team Charts a New Course with “Marauders #1” This March

“Destiny of X,” The Second Age of Krakoa, is on the horizon! Emerging from the aftermath of “Inferno” and “X Lives of Wolverine/X Deaths of Wolverine” comes exciting new X-Men titles such as a Kieron Gillen and Lucas Werneck’s “Immortal X-Men” and exciting creative team changes for continuing hit titles such as “Marauders!”

Launching with a brand-new #1, writer Steve Orlando will take over the mutant seafaring series “Marauders” alongside rising star artist Eleonora Carlini this March.

Together they’ll chart a new course for this thrilling title that has left a unique mark on the mutant mythos with its high seas action and cutthroat storytelling.

Before March’s “Marauders #1,” fans can come aboard for the first adventure of Orlando’s run in next month’s “Marauders Annual #1” where he’ll be joined by artist Crees Lee.

Captain Pryde and the Marauders are rededicating themselves to rescuing mutants, wherever they may be, and no matter how dangerous the odds against them are. Joining Kate and Bishop will be Psylocke, Daken, Aurora, Tempo, and Somnus, the new mutant hero who debuted earlier this year in “ Marvel

But Captain Pryde’s crew is not yet complete! Against her better judgment, Pryde comes face-to-face with the final Marauder, someone no fan will see coming but may be the Marauders’ only chance to unravel a mystery stretching two billion years into the past. Stay tuned in the coming weeks for the shocking reveal of the final Marauder.

Set sail for the next chapter of Marauders when “Marauders #1” hits stands on March 30 and be there for the very beginning when “Marauders Annual #1” hits stands on January 12.

What they’re saying: