“Disney Villainous: Bigger and Badder” Set for March Release

Ravensburger, the acclaimed publisher behind award-winning board games and high-quality toys and puzzles, announced today its newest expandalone to the award-winning Disney Villainous line – Disney Villainous: Bigger and Badder.
- This latest expandalone game will release in March 2022 and will introduce Pixar villains into the franchise for the first time.
- The new characters include cover star Syndrome (The Incredibles), Lotso (Toy Story 3), and the animated classic Madam Mim (The Sword in the Stone).
- Just as he does in The Incredibles, Syndrome will face off against Frozone and the Parr family, using his minions and advanced technology to come out ahead. To win as Syndrome, players will need to upgrade the Omnidroid, then defeat it and all Heroes in his Realm.
- Lotso seeks to control Sunnyside Daycare by reducing four Heroes’ Strength (utilizing a game mechanic new to Disney Villainous) and moving those Heroes to the toddlers’ Caterpillar Room.
- Finally, those playing as Madam Mim will need to win a wizard’s duel against Merlin, using Mim’s Transformations to defeat Merlin’s. All of the new Villains can be mixed and matched with villains from previous Disney Villainous titles.
- Disney Villainous: Bigger and Badder will be available in March 2022 at major retailers and friendly local game stores nationwide. The title is suitable for two to three players ages 10 and up.