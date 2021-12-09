Disneyland Paris Gives a Sneak Peek of Disney’s Enchanted Christmas Celebration

The Holiday season is in full swing in Disneyland Paris, today we got a sneak peek of the behind the scenes of their celebration along with a look at their brand new parade: Mickey’s Dazzling Christmas Parade.

What’s Happening:

Disneyland Paris Ambassador Giona Prevete is taking fans on a walk through the festivities of Disney’s Enchanted Christmas in the park.

In the video, Giona takes a stop at a handful of the must-see holiday offerings throughout Disneyland Paris.

Our first stop on our holiday tour takes us to the Videopolis Theatre where we meet, greet and even take a selfie with the man in the big red suit, Santa Claus!

Next, we visited our old pals Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck in their festive attire at the special meet and greet location, Meet Mickey Mouse.

After that, Prevete takes us to the Emporium on Main Street to check out the holiday merchandise from ornaments to a fun pluto reindeer ear headband.

While we wait for the Christmas parade, we’re taken on a flashback of Prevete’s experience watching the Christmas decorations get a glimpse of the new holiday parade for 2021: Mickey’s Dazzling Christmas Parade and we also got a unique behind the scenes look at how Disneyland Paris decked out Main Street U.S.A. for the holidays!

We saw an interview with Jeanne, the producer of Disney’s Enchanted Christmas, who tells us about her role as a producer and how she oversees the project being carried out from beginning to end.

Last on our tour of the holiday festivities, we watch Mickey’s Dazzling Christmas Parade and see Mickey and pals roll down Main Street with holiday flair and listen to the fun and festive soundtrack that follows the parade!

Prevete also shares that the nighttime spectacular, Disney Illuminations! Will return December 21, 2021 to light up the castle once again!

Disney’s Enchanted Christmas will be celebrating the magic of the holiday season at Disneyland Paris through January 9, 2022.