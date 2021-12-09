Producer Jon Landau Teases Four Upcoming Sequels to “Avatar”

Producer Jon Landau has said that the Avatar sequels are taking so long because they developed four scripts instead of one, according to Total Film magazine.

What’s Happening:

In the 2022 Preview edition of Total Film magazine, Producer Jon Landau talks more about the upcoming sequels to the box office smash, Avatar, that originally premiered back in 2009.

magazine, Producer Jon Landau talks more about the upcoming sequels to the box office smash, Avatar, that originally premiered back in 2009. In a special look at Avatar 2 , Landau says the reason that the film took so long was because instead of just one script, the team developed four into one large epic saga with each script individually resolving its own story.

Landau says the reason that the film took so long was because instead of just one script, the team developed four into one large epic saga with each script individually resolving its own story. James Cameron returns to direct Avatar 2, as does Sam Worthington to reprise his role as Jake and Zoe Saldana returns as Neytiri.

as does Sam Worthington to reprise his role as Jake and Zoe Saldana returns as Neytiri. The film specifically picks up with the Sully family, and as much time has elapsed in the story world as in reality. Jake and Neytiri are now parents. The Sullys’ idyllic life is disrupted when the RDA mining operation returns to Pandora, forcing Jake to take the family to "what is perceived as a safe harbor" at the reef.

Landau says of the plot, “And when you get to the reef, there’s a clan we call the Metkayina. The Sullys are no longer in the environment that they know, the rainforest. They become the fish out of water. They become the fish out of water both culturally and just environmentally."

Avatar 2 is set to arrive in theaters on December 16th, 2022.

