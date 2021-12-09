New Disney Original Documentary Banner Acquires Acclaimed Short “Sophie & the Baron”

Today, Disney Branded Television President Ayo Davis announced the acquisition of the acclaimed documentary short Sophie & the Baron, as part of the new Disney Original Documentary banner.

What’s Happening:

. Sophie & the Baron tells the story of the unlikely friendship between iconic Rolling Stone magazine photographer Baron Wolman and artist Sophie Kipner, which blossomed as the former’s career was winding down, and the latter’s was just beginning. It takes viewers on an uplifting journey into an artistic collaboration that transcends eras and mediums.

The short film was directed by Alexandria Jackson, while Joanna Natasegara and Courtney Cox served as producers.

Sophie & the Baron made its world premiere at the 2021 SXSW Film Festival, traveling to multiple festivals and winning plenty of awards while doing so.

What They’re Saying:

The film’s director Alexandria Jackson said: “Baron reminds us that assuming success is often a substantial step in eventually achieving it. Baron not only trusted Sophie but empowered her to make wonderful new art inspired by his iconic photographs. They, in turn, trusted and empowered me to tell their story. Their friendship and collaboration transcends eras and mediums and, to me, represents the magic and fun that can come from lifting each other up.”

“I really believe that incredible things can happen when you’re open, not only to opportunities but also to people. You never know who’s going to redirect the course of your life or when that moment will be — and it’s usually when you’d least expect it. Being open widens those possibilities. This film is about finding mentorship in the most unlikely place and how it can change your life. And it all starts with saying yes.” Disney Original Documentary Vice President Marjon Javadi said: “I could not be more thrilled to launch our new documentary banner within Disney Branded Television with the acquisition of ‘Sophie & The Baron. This film captures what we want to stand for at Disney Original Documentaries — hopeful, charming stories with real-world lessons that will inspire audiences of all ages.”