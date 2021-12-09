Walt Disney Animation Studios Reveals Concept Art of 61st Animated Feature “Strange World”

Walt Disney Animation Studios has released concept art for their 61st Animated Feature, Strange World, due out in November of 2022.

What’s Happening:

Concept art is now available for Walt Disney Animation Studios’ upcoming feature film Strange World. The original action-adventure journeys deep into an uncharted and treacherous land where fantastical creatures await the legendary Clades, a family of explorers whose differences threaten to topple their latest—and by far— most crucial mission.

According to director Don Hall, Strange World is a nod to pulp magazines—popular fiction from the first half of the 20th century that was printed on inexpensive wood pulp paper.

Helmed by Hall, who previously directed the Oscar winning Big Hero 6, and the recent Raya and the Last Dragon, as well as fan-favorite Winnie the Pooh. Joining him as co-director/writer, is Qui Nguyen, whom he teamed up with when he served as co-writer on Raya and the Last Dragon.

The film is set to be produced by Roy Conli, who also produced Big Hero 6, and Tangled.

Originally set under the working title, "Searcher Clade," plot details for Strange World are scarce at this time, and what we seem to know comes from trademarks filed by the studio for character names, as well as audition call sheets. However, in the world of animation, details like that can shift and evolve as production progresses.

are scarce at this time, and what we seem to know comes from trademarks filed by the studio for character names, as well as audition call sheets. However, in the world of animation, details like that can shift and evolve as production progresses. Strange World releases November 23, 2022.

What They’re Saying:

Director Don Hall: “I loved reading the old issues of pulps growing up. They were big adventures in which a group of explorers might discover a hidden world or ancient creatures. They’ve been a huge inspiration for Strange World.

To get an idea of the personality behind the creative forces driving this movie, take a look at our interview with Don Hall, Qui Nguyen, and writer Adele Lim when discussing Raya and the Last Dragon!