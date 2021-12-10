Dick Vitale Cleared By Medical Team to Sit Courtside This Weekend for Villanova V. Baylor

ESPN broadcaster Dick Vitale is set to return courtside after receiving clearance from his medical team for the Villanova v. Baylor Men’s basketball game this weekend on ABC.

What’s Happening:

ESPN has announced that College Basketball analyst Dick Vitale has received medical clearance from his medical team to be back courtside this weekend.

Vitale will be on the call for the Number 6 Villanova at Number 2 Baylor game, which is set to air at 3PM ET on ABC.

In October, Vitale revealed

Vitale’s Twitter account

What They’re Saying: