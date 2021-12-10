“GMA” Guest List: Denzel Washington, Marisa Tomei and More to Appear Week of December 13th

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for December 13th-18th. The show will welcome actors and authors who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.
- Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.
- The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, musicians and more.
- Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am EST), on the ABC Television Network.
GMA Guests for the Week of December 13th-18th:
- Monday, December 13
- Diane Macedo (The Sleep Fix)
- Ricki Lake (Under the Christmas Tree)
- Denzel Washington and Dana Canedy (A Journal for Jordan)
- Miss Universe 2021
- Performance by MONSTA X
- Tuesday, December 14
- Carrie-Anne Moss (The Matrix Resurrections)
- Maggie Gyllenhaal (The Lost Daughter)
- Kirthana Ramisetti (Dava Shastri’s Last Day)
- Performance by the cast of Broadway’s Company
- Wednesday, December 15
- Keanu Reeves (The Matrix Resurrections)
- GMA year-end highlights
- Thursday, December 16
- Priyanka Chopra Jonas (The Matrix Resurrections)
- Cate Blanchett (Nightmare Alley)
- Friday, December 17
- Marisa Tomei (Spider-Man No Way Home)
- Saturday, December 18
- Amy Brightfield (Christmas wrapping tips)
Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.