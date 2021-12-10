“GMA” Guest List: Denzel Washington, Marisa Tomei and More to Appear Week of December 13th

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for December 13th-18th. The show will welcome actors and authors who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.

Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am EST), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of December 13th-18th:

Monday, December 13 Diane Macedo ( The Sleep Fix ) Ricki Lake ( Under the Christmas Tree ) Denzel Washington and Dana Canedy ( A Journal for Jordan ) Miss Universe 2021 Performance by MONSTA X

Tuesday, December 14 Carrie-Anne Moss (T he Matrix Resurrections ) Maggie Gyllenhaal ( The Lost Daughter ) Kirthana Ramisetti ( Dava Shastri’s Last Day ) Performance by the cast of Broadway’s Company

Wednesday, December 15 Keanu Reeves ( The Matrix Resurrections ) GMA year-end highlights

Thursday, December 16 Priyanka Chopra Jonas ( The Matrix Resurrections ) Cate Blanchett ( Nightmare Alley )

Friday, December 17 Marisa Tomei ( Spider-Man No Way Home )

Saturday, December 18 Diane Macedo ( The Sleep Fix ) Amy Brightfield (Christmas wrapping tips)



Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.