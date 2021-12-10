Disney Orders Live-Action Comedy “Meet The Mayhems” to Disney Channel

According to Deadline, Disney has ordered a new live-action comedy series to Disney Channel called Meet the Mayhems.
What’s Happening:
- Lab Rats co-creators Chris Peterson and Bryan Moore have created a brand new show, Meet the Mayhems. The series is about a family of chaotic supervillains who recently ran afoul of the League of Villains and now must somehow pave a path to normalcy in a small Texas town. Production of the show is now underway in Los Angeles.
- The center of the storyline is teenage Havoc, who forces her entire family to change their identities and relocate to a Texas suburb after she stands up against the leader of all villains. After the move, Havoc goes by the name Amy to blend into the normalcy of the neighborhood. With the help of her effervescent new neighbor Hartley, she must somehow hide her superpowers and quell her villainous nature in favor of something she’s fought against all her life, being normal.
- The cast of Meet the Mayhems includes:
- Isabella Pappas (Finding Alice) – Amy/Havoc
- Lucy Davis (Wonder Woman) – Eva/Surge
- James Patrick Stuart (General Hospital) – Vic/Kraniac
- Malachi Barton (Disney Channel’s Stuck in the Middle) – Colby/Flashform
- Reed Horstmann (The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia) – Jake/Chaos
- Newcomer, Kayden Muller-Janssen – Hartley
- Patricia Belcher (The Week of) – Celia.
What They’re Saying:
- Ayo Davis, president, Disney Branded Television said:
- “Chris and Bryan, along with this terrific cast, are fast at work to deliver a fun and entertaining ‘fish-out-of-water’ tale about an extraordinary family living an ordinary life. While they entertain, the stories also incorporate themes of self-confidence, personal responsibility, teamwork, justice and empathy.”