D23 Shares Some Holiday Ambience with Festive New Video

Looking to add a little bit of Disney fun to your holiday festivities this year? D23 has you covered with a festive new video, featuring some of your favorite Disney characters and park icons.
- The 30-minute video features some triumphant holiday music as well as some seasonal artwork with some of your favorite characters, including:
- Tiana and Louis
- Peter Pan and Tinkerbell
- Happy
- Belle and the Beast
- You can also spot some of your favorite park icons like:
- Cinderella Castle
- “It’s a small world”
- Prince Charming Regal Carrousel
- You can enjoy the full half hour of Disney holiday magic with the video below: