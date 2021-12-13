D23 Shares Some Holiday Ambience with Festive New Video

Looking to add a little bit of Disney fun to your holiday festivities this year? D23 has you covered with a festive new video, featuring some of your favorite Disney characters and park icons.

The 30-minute video features some triumphant holiday music as well as some seasonal artwork with some of your favorite characters, including: Tiana and Louis Peter Pan and Tinkerbell Happy Belle and the Beast

You can also spot some of your favorite park icons like: Cinderella Castle “ It’s a small world Prince Charming Regal Carrousel

You can enjoy the full half hour of Disney holiday magic with the video below: