Disney, YouTube Express Confidence During Ongoing Negotiations to Keep Content on YouTube TV

Both The Walt Disney Company and YouTube have expressed confidence during their ongoing negotiations to keep content on YouTube TV.
- The current deal between Disney and YouTube expires on Friday, December 17 and the two companies have not yet been able to reach a new agreement.
- If the two cannot reach an agreement by Friday, YouTube TV subscribers will no longer have access to Disney-owned networks.
- YouTube has also announced that if this is the case, they will decrease their monthly price from $64.99 to $49.99 as long as the content remains off the platform.
- YouTube issued the following statement as part of a larger update regarding the situation:
- “Disney is an important partner for us and we’re in active conversations with them and working hard to keep their content on YouTube TV. Our ask to Disney, as with all our partners, is to treat YouTube TV like any other TV provider – by offering us the same rates that services of a similar size pay, across Disney's channels for as long as we carry them.”
- The Walt Disney Company issued a statement of their own:
- “Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution has a highly successful track record of negotiating such agreements with providers of all types and sizes across the country and is committed to working with Google to reach a fair, market-based agreement. We are optimistic that we can reach a deal and continue to provide their YouTube TV customers with our live sporting events and news coverage plus kids, family and general entertainment programming.”