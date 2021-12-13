Marvel to Take Venom Fans Back to the Beginning with “Venom: Lethal Protector” This March

This March, Venom co-creator David Michelinie will make his epic return to the world of symbiotes in “Venom: Lethal Protector!” Known for his legendary run on “Amazing Spider-Man” where he introduced Venom alongside Todd MacFarlane, Michelinie is ready to take readers on a ride back to the beginning of Venom’s incredible legacy with an all-new adventure.

Featuring artwork by rising star Ivan Fiorelli, this five-issue limited series will be a captivating visit to Venom’s sinister early days, all by the influential writer that defined him and made him the iconic character he is today.

Before Carnage and space gods, clones and toxins, and the revelation that he was a father, Eddie Brock was a down-on-his-luck reporter who had tried to take his own life and been saved by an extraterrestrial alien.

In the spirit of hit titles like “X-Men Legends” and “Maestro,” explore an earlier era of Marvel

Welcome back David Michelinie to the symbiote hive when “Venom: Lethal Protector #1” hits stands on March 23. What they’re saying: Writer David Michelinie: "Getting to do a multi-issue story with the original Venom was like sitting down to dinner with an old friend – who wants to eat your brain for dessert! It was both fun and exciting, and I hope people enjoy reading it as much as I enjoyed writing it." Read Related Articles Donny Cates and Ryan Stegman Share a Video Before…

New Cover for "Venom #1" Released Ahead of New Book…

"Venom: Let There Be Carnage" Delayed Until October

G FUEL Announces New Energy Drinks Inspired by…