Marvel to Take Venom Fans Back to the Beginning with “Venom: Lethal Protector” This March

This March, Venom co-creator David Michelinie will make his epic return to the world of symbiotes in “Venom: Lethal Protector!”
- Known for his legendary run on “Amazing Spider-Man” where he introduced Venom alongside Todd MacFarlane, Michelinie is ready to take readers on a ride back to the beginning of Venom’s incredible legacy with an all-new adventure.
- Featuring artwork by rising star Ivan Fiorelli, this five-issue limited series will be a captivating visit to Venom’s sinister early days, all by the influential writer that defined him and made him the iconic character he is today.
- Before Carnage and space gods, clones and toxins, and the revelation that he was a father, Eddie Brock was a down-on-his-luck reporter who had tried to take his own life and been saved by an extraterrestrial alien.
- In the spirit of hit titles like “X-Men Legends” and “Maestro,” explore an earlier era of Marvel Comics for an all-new, horrifying tale that not only revisits the wicked web-slinger’s past, but hints at what’s to come in his future!
- Welcome back David Michelinie to the symbiote hive when “Venom: Lethal Protector #1” hits stands on March 23.
What they’re saying:
- Writer David Michelinie: "Getting to do a multi-issue story with the original Venom was like sitting down to dinner with an old friend – who wants to eat your brain for dessert! It was both fun and exciting, and I hope people enjoy reading it as much as I enjoyed writing it."