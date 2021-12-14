ESPN’s Presentation of “Monday Night Football: Doubleheader Saturday” in Week 18 Set to Simulcast on ABC and ESPN+

ESPN will premiere Monday Night Football: Doubleheader Saturday on January 8, 2022 (4:30 PM and 8:15 PM ET), a conclusion to the network’s coverage of the biggest season ever and a launch into its new Monday night NFL Super Wild Card presentation on January 17 (8:15 PM).

What’s Happening:

The matchups for Monday Night Football: Doubleheader Saturday will be announced by the NFL after Week 17. Both games will have playoff implications (e.g. involving teams playing to stay alive for a Wild Card berth, Division title, conference seeding, first round bye, etc).

ESPN will have two broadcast booths for Monday Night Football: Doubleheader Saturday . The voices of Monday Night Football – Steve Levy, Brian Griese, Louis Riddick, Lisa Salters and John Parry – will call one game, as the group concludes their second regular season and prepares to call ESPN’s NFL Super Wild Card game.

. The voices of – Steve Levy, Brian Griese, Louis Riddick, Lisa Salters and John Parry – will call one game, as the group concludes their second regular season and prepares to call ESPN’s NFL Super Wild Card game. ESPN’s most-seasoned football broadcast booth and top college football tandem – Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit – will also call a game, as the pair works their second NFL game in as many years (Pittsburgh at NY Giants – September 2020).

Laura Rutledge will join the broadcast duo as the reporter, the NFL Live host’s third NFL game assignment.

host’s third NFL game assignment. Fowler and Herbstreit, who have announced games as a pair since 2014 and worked together for more than 25 years, will also call the College Football Playoff National Championship two days later (Monday, January 10).

ESPN will lead into Saturday’s Week 18 action with a special edition of NFL Countdown on ESPN and ABC, beginning at 3:00 PM.

on ESPN and ABC, beginning at 3:00 PM. More information on when and where you can watch each week’s game is available on ESPN’s website