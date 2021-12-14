ESPN’s Presentation of “Monday Night Football: Doubleheader Saturday” in Week 18 Set to Simulcast on ABC and ESPN+

ESPN will premiere Monday Night Football: Doubleheader Saturday on January 8, 2022 (4:30 PM and 8:15 PM ET), a conclusion to the network’s coverage of the biggest season ever and a launch into its new Monday night NFL Super Wild Card presentation on January 17 (8:15 PM).
What’s Happening:
- ABC and ESPN+ will simulcast ESPN’s offerings of both the Monday Night Football: Doubleheader Saturday and the Super Wild Card matchup with ESPN Deportes airing the Spanish-language telecast of all three games. In addition to ESPN+, the games will also be streamed across ESPN, ABC and NFL digital properties, and on mobile via participating club properties and Yahoo Sports.
- The matchups for Monday Night Football: Doubleheader Saturday will be announced by the NFL after Week 17. Both games will have playoff implications (e.g. involving teams playing to stay alive for a Wild Card berth, Division title, conference seeding, first round bye, etc).
- ESPN will have two broadcast booths for Monday Night Football: Doubleheader Saturday. The voices of Monday Night Football – Steve Levy, Brian Griese, Louis Riddick, Lisa Salters and John Parry – will call one game, as the group concludes their second regular season and prepares to call ESPN’s NFL Super Wild Card game.
- ESPN’s most-seasoned football broadcast booth and top college football tandem – Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit – will also call a game, as the pair works their second NFL game in as many years (Pittsburgh at NY Giants – September 2020).
- Laura Rutledge will join the broadcast duo as the reporter, the NFL Live host’s third NFL game assignment.
- Fowler and Herbstreit, who have announced games as a pair since 2014 and worked together for more than 25 years, will also call the College Football Playoff National Championship two days later (Monday, January 10).
- ESPN will lead into Saturday’s Week 18 action with a special edition of NFL Countdown on ESPN and ABC, beginning at 3:00 PM.
- More information on when and where you can watch each week’s game is available on ESPN’s website.