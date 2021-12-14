General Hospital Star Ingo Rademacher Sues ABC Over COVID Vaccine Mandate

Variety reports, General Hospital star Ingo Rademacher sued ABC on Monday because he believes the company’s COVID vaccine mandate is unconstitutional and amounts to religious discrimination.
What’s Happening:
- Rademacher, who played Jasper “Jax” Jacks on General Hospital for nearly 25 years, was fired last month after refusing to get vaccinated. According to his lawsuit, ABC rejected Rademacher when he sought a religious exemption from the vaccine mandate.
- Rademacher is represented by John W. Howard, an attorney who has already filed several lawsuits challenging vaccine mandates.
- The former General Hospital star wrote the following in an email to Disney’s HR department on October 11, 2021:
- “I am entitled to a religious exemption against mandatory vaccination for COVID-19 on the basis of my deeply and sincerely held moral belief that my body is endowed by my creator with natural processes to protect me and that its natural integrity cannot ethically be violated by the administration of artificially created copies of genetic material, foreign to nature and experimental.”
- Steve Burton, another former General Hospital star, confirmed that he, too, had been fired from the show for refusing to comply with ABC’s vaccine mandate. Burton revealed that he had applied for religious and medical exemptions, but that ABC had also denied them.