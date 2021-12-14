shopDisney’s 12 Days of Magical Deals Celebrates the Season with a Mystery Offer on Must-Have Gifts

12 Days of Magical Deals is back on shopDisney, with special discounts on categorized merchandise each day! The event runs December 5th-16th and will feature the latest must-haves for the whole family—including dogs. Be sure to check back each day for the latest enchanting offer.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

12 Days of Magical Deals – shopDisney

Welcome to day ten of shopDisney’s 12 Days of Magical Deals. Today guests can save with a mystery deal that will be revealed when they add items to their carts! Among the merchandise included in the mystery deal are toys, plush, ornaments, jewelry and more! Shop by December 17th for delivery by December 24th with standard shipping.

Speaking of shipping, don’t forget to add the code: SHIPMAGIC at checkout to enjoy free shipping on orders of $75 or more (pre tax).

Disney Toys

Marvel's Avengers: Endgame Deluxe Hawkeye Quiver, Bow and Arrow Set | Marvel

Minnie Mouse Pet Pawdicure Play Set

Ralph Breaks the Internet Mega Figure Play Set

Disney Animators' Collection Deluxe Sleeping Beauty Castle Play Set

Sketchbook Ornaments

Up House Sketchbook Ornament

Mad Hatter Sketchbook Ornament – Alice in Wonderland

WALL•E and E.V.E. Figural Ornament

Jackets and Pullovers

Frozen Sherpa Fleece Jacket for Girls

Stitch Velour Pullover Hoodie for Women – Lilo & Stitch

Walt Disney Pictures Pullover Sweatshirt for Adults

Fashion Bags and Jewelry

Disney Princess Ultimate Celebration Loungefly Mini Backpack

Disney Vacation Club Dooney & Bourke Satchel

Stitch Card Wallet – Lilo & Stitch

Steamboat Willie Card Wallet

Minnie Mouse Icon Hoop Earrings

Minnie Mouse Icon Stud Earrings and Necklace Set

Plush Pals

Stitch Plush – Lilo & Stitch – 18''

Sven Plush – Frozen – Large 14'' H

Mickey Mouse Disney nuiMOs Plush

Check back tomorrow for Day 11 of 12 Days of Magical Deals from shopDisney!