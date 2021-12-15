“BUNK’D: Learning the Ropes” Greenlit as Sixth Series of the Hit Disney Channel Show

by | Dec 15, 2021 1:26 PM Pacific Time

Tags: ,

Disney Branded Television have greenlit a sixth season of the wildly popular summer camp comedy BUNK’D, which will premiere on Disney Channel in 2022.

What’s Happening:

  • BUNK’D, which recently marked 100 episodes, has consistently been a stand-out hit for the channel since it originally premiered on July 31, 2015.
  • Series regulars Miranda May (Lou), Trevor Tordjman (Parker), Mallory James Mahoney (Destiny) and Israel Johnson (Noah) will return for the new installment set at a dude ranch in the Wild West.
  • They will be joined by new cast members Shiloh Verrico (Country Comfort) as Winnie, Luke Busey (Cobweb) as Jake, and newcomer Alfred Lewis as Bill.
  • Erin Dunlap will continue to serve as executive producer and showrunner of the series, with May also landing an executive producer role. As in previous seasons, May will continue to direct select episodes.

About BUNK’D Season Six:

  • Season six, titled BUNK’D: Learning the Ropes, begins as Lou, Parker, Destiny and Noah arrive at the soon-to-be Kikiwaka Ranch in Dusty Tush, Wyoming, where Lou must convince the surly owner, a.k.a. “The Marshal” to officially sell the property to her.
  • In the meantime, counselors Noah and Destiny have their hands full with the newly arrived campers, including Bill, a no-nonsense descendant of famous cowboy Bill Pickett who prefers roping cattle to hanging out with friends; Winnie, a fearless girl who’s earned the nickname “Wild Winnie” by breaking the rules and occasionally blowing things up; and Jake, a laid-back, easy-going boy who also happens to be a video-gaming fanatic.

What They’re Saying:

  • Reena Singh, senior vice president, Development and Current Series, Disney Branded Television, said: “BUNK’D has been a hugely successful series for Disney Channel, and we’re looking forward to another fun-filled season in an exciting new setting. With Erin Dunlap back as showrunner and our outstanding returning cast members on board, our viewers can look forward to unexpected adventures with their Camp Kikiwaka favorites as they tackle new challenges in the Wild West.”
 
 
