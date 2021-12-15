Pelé Soccer Opens Today, Among Other New Shops and Experiences in Downtown Disney

Tons of new experiences have arrived to the Downtown Disney District, from innovative new shops to fun photo opps to check out and experience on your next visit!

What’s Happening:

Pelé Soccer opened today, December 15, 2021, in Downtown Disney. Soccer fans can revel in this stadium-themed store and score from a wide assortment of soccer gear from renowned global sports brands at this specialty shop named after Pelé, the legendary Brazilian superstar and one of the greatest soccer players of all time. With a selection of official club and national team jerseys from around the world, sports apparel, cleats, balls and more for the whole family. Custom jerseys are available and can be customized with a name and number of your choice, just in time for Christmas for the soccer fans in your life!

Post 21 is now open as well, located on the east end of the district. Post 21 is a new kiosk from an inspiring mother-daughter team from Los Angeles who have curated modern and design-forward merchandise from Black-owned businesses. Here you can find a unique collection of gifts for the holidays, such as Black Santa wrapping paper and mugs, home décor, children’s items and graphic tees.

Lovepop is opening soon in Downtown Disney and will be the place to find eye-catching, 3D pop-up cards, stationery and gifts. Lovepop products combine engineering and unique laser cut technology with the ancient art form of kirigami, a variation of origami that intricately cuts paper rather than folding. Lovepop has more than 400 designs to help make every occasion magical, plus Lovepop carries a collection of Disney cards and gifts!