Disney Animation Careers Announce 2022 2D Animation Trainee Program

by | Dec 16, 2021 3:21 PM Pacific Time

Tags:

Today, December 16, 2022, Disney Animation Careers announced their 2022 2D Animation Trainee Program on Twitter.

What’s Happening:

  • Disney Animation Studios is giving the opportunity to experience the art of animation and be a part of Walt Disney Animation Studios. The Talent Development Program for 2022 is available for emerging artists and offers up to a 12 month paid position at Walt Disney Animation Studios in Burbank, CA.

  • Disney will offer an immersive Trainee experience, where participants will work under the guidance of a Disney Mentor to develop craft skills while applying them in a real world environment.
  • The Talent Development 2D Animation Program begins in February 2022.
  • Disney is yet to determine whether this program will be in-person at the Burbank, CA studio or virtual in the coming months based on local state and county ordinance.
  • The deadline for applications is January 23, 2022, 11:59 PM PST.
  • As a 2D Animation Trainee, the first four months of your program are structured to introduce you to the art of traditional animation, our studio culture, and the production environment providing you with nurturing mentorship with Disney artists.
  • If you’re interested in applying you must be:
    • 18 years or older
    • Emerging artist with less than 3 years of animation industry experience OR
    • Recent graduate – Degree or equivalent experience
  • To apply for the program, visit this link.

About Walt Disney Animation Studios:

  • Combining masterful artistry and storytelling with groundbreaking technology, Walt Disney Animation Studios is a filmmaker-driven animation studio responsible for creating some of the most beloved films ever made. WDAS continues to build on its rich legacy of innovation and creativity, from the first fully-animated feature film, 1937's Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, to 2019’s Frozen 2, the biggest animated film of all time, to our 60th animated feature, Encanto, released November 2021. Among the studio's timeless creations are Pinocchio, Sleeping Beauty, The Jungle Book, The Little Mermaid, The Lion King, Frozen, Big Hero 6 and Zootopia.
 
 
