Hulu Reveals Key Art and First Trailer for “How I Met Your Father”

Hulu has released key art and the first trailer for their upcoming spin-off series, How I Met Your Father.

What’s Happening:

The 10 episode first season of How I Met Your Father , a spin-off of the hit show How I Met Your Mother , will premiere Tuesday, January 18, 2022, exclusively on Hulu.

, a spin-off of the hit show , will premiere Tuesday, January 18, 2022, exclusively on Hulu. The series stars Hilary Duff, Christopher Lowell, Francia Raisa, Tom Ainsley, Tien Tran, Suraj Sharma as well as recurring stars, Kim Cattrall, Daniel Augustin, Ashley Reyes and Josh Peck

How I Met Your Father is written by Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger. Executive producers include Aptaker, Berger, Carter Bays, Craig Thomas, Pam Fryman, and Adam Londy. Duff will serve as a producer.

is written by Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger. Executive producers include Aptaker, Berger, Carter Bays, Craig Thomas, Pam Fryman, and Adam Londy. Duff will serve as a producer. How I Met Your Father is a production of 20th Television.

is a production of 20th Television. Check out the brand new trailer for the series below:

About How I Met Your Father:

In the near future, Sophie (Hilary Duff) is telling her son the story of how she met his father: a story that catapults us back to the year 2021 where Sophie and her close-knit group of friends are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options.