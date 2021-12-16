Marvel Shares Covers for “X Lives of Wolverine #5” and “X Deaths of Wolverine #5”

Wolverine is about to embark on time-shredding journey across mutantkind’s past and future in “X Lives of Wolverine” and “X Deaths of Wolverine.”

Written by Wolverine mastermind Benjamin Percy with art by Joshua Cassara and Federico Vicentini, these interlocking series will usher in a new age of X-Men in the same epic fashion that Jonathan Hickman’s “House of X” and “Powers of X” did in 2019.

Taking place in the aftermath of “Inferno,” the fate of mutantkind is under threat and Wolverine must travel to various points in time to prevent the death of a key figure in mutant history.

The saga begins in January and concludes in March, and fans can see the covers to the final issues now for their first glimpse at the “Wolverine VS Wolverine” showdown that will decide Krakoa’s future.

Check out legendary Wolverine artist Adam Kubert’s connecting covers for “X Lives of Wolverine #5” and “X Deaths of Wolverine #5” and be there for the game-changing finale this March.

