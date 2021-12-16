Ryan Seacrest Extends Contract to Continue Hosting “New Year’s Rockin’ Eve”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Ryan Seacrest has extended his contract to continue hosting Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve for the foreseeable future, which assures his services on the widely known New Year's Eve broadcast.
What’s Happening:
- Seacrest has signed a multi-year extension of his deal to continue as host and executive producer of the annual ABC special. This year’s broadcast, which is also the 50th anniversary of the first New Year’s Rockin’ Eve, will be his 17th time hosting the iconic New Year’s Eve special.
- Seacrest began hosting New Year’s Rockin’ Eve in 2005 after the special’s creator and namesake, Dick Clark, suffered a stroke. Clark served as co-host for several years until his death in 2012. The show is consistently the most-watched program ringing in the new year.
- Seacrest will host the 2021 New Year’s Rockin’ Eve in New York’s Times Square alongside Liza Koshy.
- Billy Porter will co-host the special from New Orleans, and Ciara will serve as host for a celebration in Los Angeles.
What They’re Saying:
- Ryan Seacrest says:
- “It’s been a privilege to spend the last 17 years ringing in the new year on Times Square with friends in person and at home,”
- “I’m looking forward to continuing the traditions and making new memories as we go into this next chapter. I’m grateful I get to do what I love every year and collaborate with the best-in-class teams at MRC and ABC on this annual event.”
- MRC Live & Alternative president Adam Stotsky says:
- “Ryan is a singular talent. His consistent passion for entertainment coupled with his profound business, pop culture and audience insight, make Ryan one of the most prolific talents in the industry,”
- “This year as we look to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest, MRC is thrilled to extend our partnership with Ryan who has been integral to the show’s legacy and dominance year after year.”