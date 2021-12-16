Ryan Seacrest Extends Contract to Continue Hosting “New Year’s Rockin’ Eve”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Ryan Seacrest has extended his contract to continue hosting Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve for the foreseeable future, which assures his services on the widely known New Year's Eve broadcast.

What’s Happening:

Seacrest has signed a multi-year extension of his deal to continue as host and executive producer of the annual ABC New Year's Rockin' Eve

Seacrest began hosting New Year's Rockin' Eve in 2005 after the special's creator and namesake, Dick Clark, suffered a stroke. Clark served as co-host for several years until his death in 2012. The show is consistently the most-watched program ringing in the new year.

Seacrest will host the 2021 New Year's Rockin' Eve in New York's Times Square alongside Liza Koshy.

Billy Porter will co-host the special from New Orleans, and Ciara will serve as host for a celebration in Los Angeles.

What They’re Saying: