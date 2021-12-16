The Watcher Will Face His Greatest Fear in “Reckoning War: Trial of the Watcher” in March

It’s a Marvel epic fifteen years in the making! Dan Slott’s long-awaited “Reckoning War” saga begins this February, kicking off in “Fantastic Four: Reckoning War Alpha #1” and then unfolding in the pages of “Fantastic Four.” The story will shed light on the First War that rocked the Marvel Universe, a conflict that preceded Asgard, Galactus, and all the heroes you know and love.

That war will now reignite and only the Fantastic Four

Central to the action will be the Watcher who has a shocking tale to tell in “Reckoning War: Trial of the Watcher #1,” an upcoming one-shot written by Slott with art by Javier Rodrìguez.

In all of the Multiverse, there is only one “What If” world that Uatu has avoided watching – one “What If” that he never wished to see.

And now it will be revealed – The story that could damn him for all time…and a revelation that could change everything in this universe.

Discover the secret that could make Uatu break his sacred oath when “Reckoning War: Trial of the Watcher #1” arrives on March 16.

And don’t miss the opening shot of the “Reckoning War” when “Fantastic Four: Reckoning War Alpha #1” hits stands on February 2. What they’re saying: Writer Dan Slott: "One of the key players in all of this is Uatu. [The original war] is something the Watchers have been keenly aware of, and the possible thought of it happening again brought Uatu back. Maybe it's time for the Watcher to stop watching and start doing." Read Related Articles [email protected] : Benjamin Saunders and Marvel Editor…

Marvel Reveals Cover for First Issue in New "Bride…

"Soul of a Nation" Returns to ABC on Tuesday…

Marvel Celebrates Earth Day "Hot Suns: Galactus Edition"