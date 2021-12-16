“What’s Up, Disney+” Runs Down #SeasonsStreamings Watchlist, Hosts “Foodtastic” Trivia Showdown with Keke Palmer

It’s once again time for a brand new episode of What’s Up, Disney+. This time, our hosts run down the #SeasonsStreamings watchlist, have a trivia showdown with Foodtastic food art experts, and so much more.

What’s Happening:

has dropped, and the latest episode sees hosts Jenny Lorenzo and Andre Meadows begin by running down this year’s #SeasonsStreamings watchlist. Movies discussed include Home Alone , Jingle All the Way , The Santa Clause , The Muppet Christmas Carol and more.

, , , and more. Following that, the hosts go over some of the latest news from the world of Disney+.

, then pops in to talk with food art experts Amirah Kassem and Chef Benny Rivera and partake in some Disney/food themed trivia. Finally, the duo introduce the creator and producer of Diary of a Wimpy Kid, Jeff Kinney; along with the voice of Greg Heffley, Brady Noon. The two answer some “Would You Rather?” questions pertaining to themes from the franchise.