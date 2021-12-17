ABC News Names Dax Tejera as Executive Producer of “This Week with George Stephanopoulos”

by | Dec 17, 2021 11:43 AM Pacific Time

ABC News has promoted Dax Tejera to executive producer of This Week with George Stephanopoulos.

What’s Happening:

  • ABC News president Kim Godwin has announced that Dax Tejera has been named executive producer of This Week with George Stephanopoulos.
  • Godwin shared the news of Tejera’s new role to staff through a memo and highlighted his contributions to the ABC News team which he joined in 2017.
  • During his time with the network, Tejera has:
    • Anchored broadcasts and specials including the Trump-Kim and Trump-Putin summits, the pandemic, the 2020 presidential election and the Capitol riot.
    • Overseen the production of major interviews
    • Co-executive produced the Corazón de América – Celebrating Hispanic Culture primetime special for ABC  
  • Prior to joining ABC News, Tejera served as executive producer of AMERICA with Jorge Ramos, and was a producer of Jansing & Co and NOW with Alex Wagner at MSNBC.
  • Godwin’s full note to the ABC News team is posted below.

Good morning ABC News,

I am thrilled to announce that Dax Tejera has been named executive producer of This Week with George Stephanopoulos.

Dax assumed leadership of “This Week” one week before the team had to adjust its production to the realities of the COVID-19 pandemic. Coming into this role during an extremely uncertain time, his vision has helped This Week climb to new heights –  the program is now #1 in Adults 25-54 for the first time in six years.

Dax joined ABC News as a senior producer in the Washington Bureau in 2017 producing impactful programming, including remote-anchored broadcasts from across the country and specials from the Trump-Kim summit in Singapore and Trump-Putin summit in Helsinki. During his tenure at This Week, Dax has overseen exclusive newsmaker interviews and covered major breaking news, including the ongoing pandemic, the 2020 presidential election and the January 6th riot at the Capitol.

In addition, Dax has worked on numerous broadcast and streaming special events for ABC News. In September 2021 he co-executive produced Corazón de América – Celebrating Hispanic Culture, a primetime special for ABC that honored the contributions and achievements of the more than 60 million people who claim Latino and Hispanic heritage in the United States. He also served as the executive producer for primetime streaming election specials leading up to the 2018 midterms and launched shows designed to expand ABC News’ streaming programming, including The Briefing Room, an instant analysis of the extraordinary moments in the White House press briefing room.

Prior to joining ABC News, Dax was the executive producer of AMERICA with Jorge Ramos, and in collaboration with HBO produced a documentary film, Hate Rising, focusing on the rise of white nationalists and the alt-right.

Previously, Dax was a producer at MSNBC and launched Jansing & Co. and NOW with Alex Wagner. He started his career with NBC News, working as an assignment editor and researcher.

Please join me in congratulating Dax on his new role.

 
 
