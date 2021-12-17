“GMA3” Guest List: Andrew Zimmern, Sheryl Lee Ralph and More to Appear Week of December 20th

GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced their guest list for the week of December 20th-24th. Among those joining for a virtual visit are actors, religious leaders, public figures and more who will discuss current projects, and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

Every afternoon, ABC GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun.

provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun. The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.

The program is anchored by Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes. They are joined by chief medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton who provides the latest updates on national health concerns, and answers a variety of questions submitted by viewers.

GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of December 20th-24th:

Monday, December 20 Sara Nelson (Association of Flight Attendants-CWA International President) Chef Andrew Zimmern (U.N. Goodwill Ambassador) Dallas Jenkins ( The Chosen ) Performance by the cast of The Chosen

Tuesday, December 21 Dr. Lee Beers (American Academy of Pediatrics President) Audrey Hendley (American Express Travel President) Chef Eric Adjepong (Bowery Farming Culinary Advisor) Kendrick Sampson ( Insecure )

Wednesday, December 22 Dr. Ernest Grant (American Nurses Association President) Sheryl Lee Ralph ( Abbott Elementary

Thursday, December 23 – (pre-taped) Marc Perrone (United Food and Commercial Workers International Union President) Mark Schatzker ( The End of Craving ) Performance by Elizabeth Chan ( Greatest of These Days )

Friday, December 24 – (pre-taped) Michael Tubbs (Former Mayor of Stockton, California) ( The Deeper The Roots ) Episcopal Church Presiding Bishop Michael Curry Performance by For King & Country’s Joel Smallbone and wife, Moriah Smallbone



GMA3: What You Need to Know is a one-hour program co-anchored by Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes with Dr. Jennifer Ashton as chief medical correspondent.